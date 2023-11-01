Vikings Reacts Week 9: New (Guy) Edition

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Minnesota Vikings fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Yes, it is once again time to ask the best fans in the National Football League what they think about our favorite team, as we bring you another edition of SB Nation Reacts featuring the Minnesota Vikings.

We’ve got three questions this week, with one of them getting in just before our deadline to submit questions for consideration. The first question, as usual, has to do with how confident you are in the direction of the team. Yes, the Vikings defeated Green Bay on Sunday, but it was just about as depressing as a win over Green Bay can be given the circumstances. I’m curious to see how that one turns out.

Question #2 asks whether or not you think that Kirk Cousins has played his last game as a Minnesota Viking. I’ve been on record as saying that I thought this was going to be the final season of the Kirk Cousins era, but now I’m kind of wondering about that. There will be plenty of time to discuss it, that’s for certain.

The third question has to do with whether or not you like the Vikings’ acquisition of quarterback Joshua Dobbs from the Arizona Cardinals at the NFL Trade Deadline. I’ll refrain from chipping in with my opinion until after the results come out. . .don’t want to be seen as influencing anyone else’s opinion, after all. . .but I will say that it’s an interesting acquisition that came at a time where a lot of folks were expecting Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and company to stand pat.

So, those are your questions for this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey, folks. Go ahead and vote in our poll and make your opinions known in the comments section, and we’ll have the results in a day or two.