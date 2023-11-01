Kirk Cousins undergoes successful surgery on Achilles tendon

After suffering a season-ending Achilles tendon tear on Sunday against Green Bay, the road to recovery for Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is officially underway.

Surgery was a success! Grateful for your prayers, Dr. Coetzee’s abilities, and our medical team. Would appreciate continued prayers! One day at a time… pic.twitter.com/prVoPwLsfB — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) November 1, 2023

Cousins, along with the team’s official social media account, announced on Wednesday morning that the 36-year-old quarterback had undergone successful surgery to repair his right Achilles.

(The purple cast is a nice touch.)

There really hasn’t been any word as to how long the recovery process will take for Cousins. We know that Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles back in Week 1 and he’s now up and walking around and that sort of thing, but it really doesn’t seem like he’s close to doing anything football-related at this point. But the most important thing for Cousins is that the surgery was successful and that he can now, officially, start his recovery.

I’m going to guess that, as soon as he’s able, we’re going to see Cousins on the Vikings’ sideline each week with Jaren Hall and Joshua Dobbs in an effort to help whoever the team’s quarterback ends up being going forward. Hopefully his recovery goes well enough that we can see that sooner rather than later.

Here’s to a speedy recovery for #8 as the Vikings prepare for the rest of their season.