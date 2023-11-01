Vikings bring Joejuan Williams back to practice squad, designate Chris Reed to return from NFI

On Wednesday, the Minnesota Vikings welcomed back a couple of familiar faces.

The team has announced that they have signed cornerback Joejuan Williams to the practice squad. In addition, they have announced that offensive lineman Chris Reed has been designated to return from the Non-Football Injury list and resume practicing with the team.

Williams was signed by the Vikings as a free agent this offseason but was a surprising part of the team’s final cuts. He was re-signed to the practice squad after he was released, but the Chicago Bears signed him off of the Vikings’ practice squad to their active roster in early October. He was released by the Bears a few weeks later and signed to their practice squad, but the Bears released him again on Tuesday.

In order to make room for Williams on the practice squad, the Vikings announced that they were waiving cornerback C.J. Coldon Jr.

Reed signed with the Vikings in April of 2022 and appeared in seven games for the Vikings last season with one start at guard. He was placed on the Non-Football Injury list heading into Training Camp and has been unable to practice with the team until now. Reed’s return could be part of the reason that the Vikings felt comfortable with dealing Ezra Cleveland away at Tuesday’s trade deadline, sending him to Jacksonville.

A couple of moves for the Vikings on this Wednesday, folks. We should have injury reports to check out later on today, so we hope you’ll hang around for more news as we get it.