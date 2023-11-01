Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons: Initial injury reports for both teams

It’s Wednesday in the National Football League. . .well, and everywhere else, too. . .and so it’s time to start preparing for a new week with the first injury reports. Both our Minnesota Vikings and the Atlanta Falcons have put together their first reports of the week, so let’s have a look at what they say.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

DL Dean Lowry (groin)

Limited Participation

LB Brian Asamoah II (ankle)

CB Akayleb Evans (neck)

WR K.J. Osborn (chest)

WR Brandon Powell (shoulder)

Full Participation

WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring)

OL Chris Reed (foot)

It’s worth noting, again, that Nailor and Reed aren’t officially on the 53-man roster. They’re practicing with the team after their stints on injured reserve and the non-football injury list, respectively.

Both Osborn and Powell being banged up is concerning, but I believe they both put in a full game against Green Bay so hopefully the team is just being cautious with them now. Lowry left last week’s game after a handful of plays and Asamoah missed last week’s game.

Atlanta Falcons

Did Not Participate

S DeMarco Hellams (hamstring)

WR Drake London (groin)

Limited Participation

CB Mike Hughes (shoulder)

FB Keith Smith (concussion)

Full Participation

LB Tae Davis (concussion)

QB Desmond Ridder (concussion)

The Falcons have already announced that former Vikings pre-season legend Taylor Heinicke will get the start at quarterback this Sunday. London being out is a potentially significant loss for the Falcons’ passing game as well. And, yes, Mike Hughes is still in the league, it would appear.

Those are the first injury reports of the week for the Vikings and the Falcons, folks. We’ll keep updating these throughout the week for you.