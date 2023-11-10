New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings: Final injury reports for both teams

It’s time to take a look at the final injury reports for this Sunday’s clash at U.S. Bank Stadium between the New Orleans Saints and your Minnesota Vikings. One side of the ledger has significantly more to worry about than the other, so let’s take a look at how both teams are shaping up as far as injury issues are concerned.

New Orleans Saints Week 10 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Isaiah Foskey DE Quadricep DNP DNP DNP Out Kendre Miller RB Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out Demario Davis LB Knee FP FP FP --- Adam Prentice FB Knee FP FP FP --- Ty Summers LB Hamstring FP FP FP ---

The Saints have declared a pair of backups out for Sunday’s game in Foskey and Miller. There aren’t any other significant injury issues for New Orleans to worry about going into this one. I said in the open that one team has a lot more to worry about on the injury report than the other side did.

So, guess what?

Minnesota Vikings Week 10 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Jaren Hall QB Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out Dean Lowry DE Groin DNP LP LP Doubtful Brian Asamoah LB Ankle LP LP LP Questionable T.J. Hockenson TE Ribs LP LP LP Questionable Justin Jefferson WR Hamstring LP LP LP Questionable K.J. Osborn WR Concussion DNP LP FP Questionable Chris Reed OL Foot FP FP FP Questionable Christian Darrisaw OT Groin LP LP FP --- Johnny Mundt TE Knee LP LP FP --- Jalen Nailor WR Hamstring FP FP FP ---

Jaren Hall has already been declared out for Sunday’s game as he still hasn’t cleared concussion protocol. Dean Lowry, despite returning to practice, has been labeled as doubtful for this one so we likely won’t see him out there, either.

Then there’s the list of players listed as questionable, led by T.J. Hockenson and K.J. Osborn. It would appear that Osborn has cleared the concussion protocol, as evidenced by him being a full participant in practice today, but I’m sure that he’ll need to be monitored over the next couple of days to see about his status for Sunday. Hockenson has already said that he’s going to play on Sunday so I’m going to believe him.

All of the indications so far have been that Jefferson will not be back this week and that the team won’t bring him back until they’re certain he’s 100%, so I’d be pretty surprised to see him activated before Sunday. On the bright side, Christian Darrisaw was a full participant in practice and not given an injury designation so it appears he’ll be back in the starting lineup on Sunday.

Those are your final injury reports for the Vikings and the Saints ahead of Sunday’s game in Minneapolis. We’ll have more coverage of this week’s game as kickoff gets closer.