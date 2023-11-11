Giving Props: Best player bets for the Vikings against New Orleans

Once again, it’s time for us to look at the prop bets for this week being offered by our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook and see which bets for the Minnesota Vikings should make you some money this weekend. As always, we’ll pick three specific prop bets that we like and give you our opinions on them.

T.J. Hockenson, 49.5 receiving yards: Over (-115) or Under (-115)

Hockenson had a big game for the Vikings last week despite the injury issues he was dealing with. He proved to be a pretty significant security blanket for Josh Dobbs after he was pressed into duty and should continue to be that this week as Dobbs gets more acclimated with the offense. I’d expect Hockenson to have another solid game in this one and he’ll likely lead the Vikings in receiving in this game as well.

The play: Over

Joshua Dobbs, 26.5 rushing yards: Over (-130) or Under (+100)

In his incredible performance last week, Dobbs put up 66 yards on the ground, which is the third-highest total for any member of the Vikings at any position this season. The Saints have a pretty solid pass rush and Dobbs might have to bail a couple of times and get yardage with his legs. I’d expect Dobbs to get past this mark relatively easily, to be honest.

The play: Over

Danielle Hunter, 0.25 sacks: Over (-120) or Under (-110)

The NFL’s sack leader, Hunter was held without a sack by Atlanta last week, even though he impacted the game in plenty of other ways. It was only the second time this year that Hunter was held without a sack and the first time it’s happened since Week 4. The Saints have had their issues on the offensive line and Derek Carr is not exactly the most fleet-of-foot quarterback in the league, so I’d expect Hunter to make his acquaintance at least once on Sunday.

The play: Over

Those are the prop bets we’re looking at for this week, folks. Are there any that you’ve got your eye on?