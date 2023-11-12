We’ve made it to game day, everybody! In just a few hours, the Minnesota Vikings will return to the U.S. Bank Stadium turf to take on a second consecutive NFC South opponent as they face the New Orleans Saints. We want everyone to be able to follow along with this afternoon’s action, so here are all the ways that you can do that.

Television Info

This one will be kicking off at the best time for NFL games to get started, that being noon Central time on Sunday. This one will be handled by the FOX family of networks, including KMSP-9 in the Twin Cities, with Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth on the call. If you’re wondering whether or not you’re in the local broadcast area for this one, here is the weekly map from 506 Sports. The Saints/Vikings game is represented by the blue area.

If you’re not in the blue area, you’ll be able to find the game on YouTube TV’s NFL Sunday Ticket.

For our men and women in uniform serving overseas, the American Forces Network will. . .not be airing this game live. However, they will be showing a replay of the game on Monday on AFN Sports. That replay is scheduled to start at 1100Z on Monday, which translates to a 1200L start for everyone in Central Europe, 1400L for those on Arabian Time, and 2000L for fans in Japan and Korea.

Radio Info

If you have a Vikings Radio Network affiliate in your area, most of them will probably be carrying the game. We’ve provided you with the full list of affiliates for this season, so use our page to find the affiliate nearest to you.

For those of you who are going to use satellite radio to listen to this one, you can find the feed from the Vikings Radio Network on SiriusXM Channel 230. You can listen to the Saints’ feed on Channel 384 if you feel compelled to do so for whatever reason. If you’re using the SiriusXM app, the Vikings’ permanent home there is on Channel 820.

Referee Info

The gang from Football Zebras informs us that the officiating crew for this week will be led by (Yo) Adrian Hill. The Vikings haven’t seen Hill yet this season but his crew handled two Vikings games last season, against the same opponent, no less. Their crew handled the Vikings’ 27-24 victory over the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium as well as the Wild Card playoff game that saw the Vikings fall to the Giants, 31-24.

Weather Info

The weather really won’t be a factor in this one, given that the game will be inside of U.S. Bank Stadium. If you’re planning on traveling to the game, it will be a bit on the chilly side to start with according to our friends at WeatherNation. By the time kickoff rolls around, however, the temperatures will have soared all the way into the lower 50s with winds out of the southwest at 10-15 miles/hour.

Betting Info

The line still favors the visiting team in this one, as the Vikings remain a 2.5-point underdog to the Saints. The over/under for this one is set at 41 points, which is basically where it’s remained all week long.

Streaming Info

As mentioned previously, the NFL Sunday Ticket package is now on YouTube TV, which anyone can subscribe to to ensure that you have a legal stream to watch the game on. If you’re in the local broadcast area, services such as Fubo TV or Sling TV will also have the game streaming for you.

I’ll say the same thing about illegal streams that I always say: don’t. Or damn sure don’t go advertising them here. You’ll be banned and that will be the end of it.

Post-Game Info

As soon as the final gun sounds for this one, you’ll be able to catch a LIVE postgame show, courtesy of Vikings Report with Drew and Ted, where yours truly will join the hosts to talk about everything we just watched. We’ll have a separate post with the feed for that one, or you can go to their YouTube page and log in there to interact with the show and potentially win yourself some swag.

That should be all of the information that you need to follow along with the action from U.S. Bank Stadium between the Vikings and the Saints, ladies and gentlemen. As always, we’ll have Open Threads throughout the game for your discussion purposes, with the first one dropping an hour before kickoff at approximately 11:00 AM Central time.