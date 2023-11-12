New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings: First quarter recap and second quarter discussion

Fifteen minutes of football are officially in the books from Minneapolis with your Minnesota Vikings tied with the New Orleans Saints, 3-3.

The Vikings’ offense, led by Josh Dobbs, got the football first after the Saints won the toss and deferred to the second half. The Vikings’ offense moved down the field quickly, with Dobbs finding Jordan Addison for a pair of receptions, including one off of a Saints’ deflection. The drive wound up stalling out, however, and the Vikings settled for a 40-yard field goal from Greg Joseph to take an early 3-0 lead.

The Saints got the ball to midfield on their first possession, but wound up punting it away for a touchback. The Vikings’ offense went three-and-out on the ensuing possession to give the Saints another opportunity. They evened things up on that possession, as Blake Grupe connected on a 48-yard field goal to even things up at 3-3.

As we move to the second quarter of play, the Vikings are looking at a 2nd-and-5 from their own 41-yard line.

We’ve made it through the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium with the Vikings and the Saints tied at 3-3. Come on in and join us for the second quarter of play!