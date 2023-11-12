New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings: Second quarter recap and third quarter discussion

They’re heading into the locker rooms for halftime at U.S. Bank Stadium, and the Minnesota Vikings have put up 21 unanswered points to take a 24-3 lead over the New Orleans Saints into halftime.

The Vikings started the quarter with the football and moved into New Orleans territory on runs from Joshua Dobbs and Ty Chandler. Dobbs then made an impressive play with his legs to keep a play alive and find T.J. Hockenson to set up a first-and-goal for the Vikings’ offense, and then the Vikings pulled out a little bit of trickery as Chandler took a Wildcat snap and went around the left side of the formation for a walk-in touchdown. It was the first touchdown of Chandler’s career, and Greg Joseph’s extra point made it 10-3.

New Orleans’ next possession resulted in a three-and-out with the Vikings getting the ball back just inside of their own 20. The Vikings then marched down the field again and got themselves into another goal-to-go situation, and Dobbs did the rest from there as he ran it in from seven yards out for another touchdown! Joseph’s extra point was good and the Vikings were up 17-3 with three and a half minutes left in the half.

The Vikings forced another three-and-out and got the ball back with 1:45 left in the half, and the offense did it again, marching downfield and concluding the drive with a 28-yard strike to T.J. Hockenson to make it 24-3 in favor of the purple as we head into the locker room at halftime.

The Vikings have turned this one. . .at least for now. . .into a blowout, as they lead the New Orleans Saints at halftime by a score of 24-3. Come on in and join us for the third quarter of play from Minneapolis!