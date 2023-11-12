New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings: Third quarter recap and fourth quarter discussion

Alright, folks, you know the drill. . .get those four fingers way up above your head, because we’re heading to the last quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium with your Minnesota Vikings leading the New Orleans Saints by a score of 27-11.

The Saints got the ball first after deferring on the opening coin toss, and the Vikings’ defense forced another three-and-out, with a penalty on the punt giving Minnesota’s offense the ball at their own 36-yard line. The Vikings got down into the red zone again, but the drive stalled and they got a 33-yard field goal from Greg Joseph to make it 27-3.

The Saints finally got into the end zone on their next possession behind Jameis Winston, who came in for the injured Derek Carr. Winston finally found Chris Olave for the Saints, who caught three consecutive passes, the last one being a 14-yarder for a touchdown. Alvin Kamara then converted a two-point conversion to make it 27-11 with just over five minutes remaining in the quarter.

As we move to the fourth quarter of play, the Vikings are threatening to add more points as they’re looking at a 54-yard field goal attempt for Greg Joseph, as it’s 4th-and-3 from the New Orleans 36.

The Vikings lead the Saints after three quarters by a score of 27-11 and can make it a three-possession game. Will the purple hold on for the win? Come join us for the fourth quarter and find out!