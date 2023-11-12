New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings: Inactive lists for both teams

We’re a little less than ninety minutes away from kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium, and that means it’s time for the New Orleans Saints and the Minnesota Vikings to release their inactive lists ahead of today’s contest. Let’s take a look at who will be sitting this one out for both sides.

New Orleans Saints

DE Isaiah Foskey

TE Jimmy Graham

QB Jake Haener

RB Kendre Miller

OL Nick Saldiveri

No big surprises on the inactive list for the Saints. Foskey and Miller had been declared out on the team’s final injury report, and the fossilized husk of Jimmy Graham will be on the sidelines for this one as well.

Minnesota Vikings

OT Hakeem Adeniji

LB Brian Asamoah II

S Lewis Cine

QB Jaren Hall

DL Dean Lowry

TE Nick Muse

WR K.J. Osborn

Osborn is a scratch for today despite having cleared the concussion protocol this week. The team is being extra careful with him so he’ll have to wait until next week to come back. T.J. Hockenson is active, as expected, as is Jalen Nailor for the first time this season.

Those are your inactive lists for today’s game, folks. Be sure to keep an eye out for the first Open Thread of the day, which will be dropping here at 11:00 AM Central.