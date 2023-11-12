Poll: Josh Dobbs or Kirk Cousins? Which QB Should the Vikings Extend This Offseason?

The Minnesota Vikings will have to make a difficult decision at the quarterback position this offseason.

Kirk Cousins was playing some of the best football of his career before he tore his achilles against the Green Bay Packers. Cousins has stated in the past that he wants to retire a Viking, and Kevin O'Connell feels strongly about Kirk Cousins and would certainly welcome a return in 2024.

Yet, this is the first time the soon to be 36 year old quarterback will face the challenges of rehabbing from a major injury, and there is no guarantee that Cousins is willing to take a hometown discount to remain in Minnesota. Spotrac has Kirk Cousins' market value at 39.3 million per year, which could prove to be too rich for Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's taste with extensions in line for Justin Jefferson, Danielle Hunter, and Christian Darrisaw.

Meanwhile, Josh Dobbs is 2-0 as since being thrust into the starting role for the Vikings. He's not as good as Cousins, but Dobbs brings a completely different skillset to this football team with his ability to improvise and create big plays with his legs. It should also be noted that Kirk Cousins and Josh Dobbs share the same agent, so the likelihood of the two quarterbacks being on the same team next year are slim.

Dobbs is making a strong case around the league that he can be a starting quarterback, and Cousins is a proven talent who will obviously be a starter somewhere. So if you're the Vikings what do you do? Extend Cousins which gives you a better chance to compete in 2024 while paying a premium for his services, or keep Josh Dobbs as a bridge quarterback while you develop your future franchise quarterback?