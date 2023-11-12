SB Nation Reacts Results: A bit late but still good news

For a number of reasons, yours truly is a bit late in bringing you the results of our latest SB Nation Reacts poll about the Minnesota Vikings, but better late than never, right?

This past week, we only had one question for you, that being our regular question about how confident you are about the direction of the team. And, after a bit of a strange blip last week, things are trending upwards.

Of our respondents this week, 85% believe that the Vikings are heading in the right direction. Remember that this was on the heels of the improbable victory led by Josh Dobbs in his first game with the team, so people might have been riding a little higher. Of course, Dobbs led the team to another victory this week, so maybe we’ll see things trending back upward again.

Thanks in advance to everyone who participated in this week’s poll, and I’ll effort to do a better job of getting the results to you in a timely manner next week.