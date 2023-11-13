Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills: Monday Night Football picks and discussion

Week 10 in the National Football League takes us to an all-AFC matchup, as the Buffalo Bills will host the team that our Minnesota Vikings will face this coming Sunday, the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos come into this one with a record of 3-5 and are coming off of their bye week after defeating Kansas City back in Week 8. The Bills come into this one with a record of 5-4 and, if the playoffs started today, would not be a part of the seven-team field in the AFC, though that will change if they’re victorious this evening.

Here’s how we’re picking this one, courtesy of the folks from Tallysight. If you want to see how the lines and numbers might have changed since everyone punched their picks into the system, you can always check with the DraftKings Sportsbook for the latest.

If you’re going to be watching tonight’s game, whether it’s to get some insight on the Broncos or just to enjoy the last game of Week 10, you can hang out here and talk about the game or pretty much anything else with your fellow Vikings fans from all over.

Enjoy the game, everyone!