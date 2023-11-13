The Vikings are bringing back Anthony Barr

On Monday, the word came out that linebacker Jordan Hicks had suffered a shin injury and had some sort of “procedure” done after the victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. To take his place, the purple are bringing back an old friend.

Per numerous sources, the Vikings will be signing linebacker Anthony Barr. At the present time, the plan is to put Barr on the practice squad.

Barr was the first draft pick of the Mike Zimmer era in Minnesota, as the Vikings took him with the ninth overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. In his time in Minnesota, he made four consecutive Pro Bowls from 2015 to 2018, and the mere mention of his name is still enough to make fans of certain NFC North teams cry and soil themselves.

(They know who they are.)

Barr played for the Vikings from 2014 to 2021 and spent the 2022 season with the Dallas Cowboys, appearing in 14 games with 10 starts. In his career with the Vikings, he collected 16.5 sacks and five interceptions, including three picks in his last season with the team.

I’m not sure how much Anthony Barr has left at this point, but apparently Brian Flores, Kevin O’Connell, and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah think it’s enough to bring something to a defense that, in recent weeks, has been among the NFL’s best.

Welcome (back) to Minnesota, Anthony Barr!