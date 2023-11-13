2023 NFL Week 11: Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos

This week, the Minnesota Vikings will be playing in prime time in front of a national audience, as they’ll travel to the Mile High City to take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football.

This will be the first appearance on Sunday Night Football for the Vikings this season, who also have a Monday Night Football appearance under their belts. The Broncos will be playing their second consecutive prime time contest after facing the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 10.

The last time these two teams played was a wild one at U.S. Bank Stadium in 2019. The Vikings found themselves down to Brandon Allen and the Broncos at halftime and 23-7 heading into the fourth quarter, but somehow found a way to score the last 20 points of the game and get themselves a 27-23 win.

This time around, the Broncos are coached by long-time Vikings nemesis and noted jerk Sean Payton, who is in his first season in Denver. That adds another element to this one, as the Vikings will look to extend their winning streak to six.

Despite the Vikings winning their last five games, Vegas appears to be unimpressed as the Vikings are opening this one as a two-point underdog in early betting. This marks the fifth consecutive week that the Vikings have opened as underdogs, though they did end up being favored in their game against Green Bay by the time kickoff came around.

Kickoff for this one will be a bit later than we’re used to, as things on NBC for Sunday Night Football will get underway at 7:15 PM Central time.