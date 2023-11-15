Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos: Initial injury reports for both teams

It’s time for the week’s preparations to officially get underway, as both the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos have put together their initial injury reports for their Sunday Night Football clash in the Mile High City. Let’s take a look at what both teams are looking at as the week begins.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

CB Akayleb Evans (calf)

RB Alexander Mattison (concussion)

Limited Participation

LB Brian Asamoah II (ankle)

QB Jaren Hall (concussion)

TE T.J. Hockenson (ribs)

WR Justin Jefferson* (hamstring)

QB Nick Mullens* (back)

Full Participation

QB Joshua Dobbs (ankle)

DE Dean Lowry (groin)

WR K.J. Osborn (concussion)

G Chris Reed* (foot)

The players with stars after their names are still in their 21-day practice window for them to be activated for their return from injured reserve or NFI or whatever the case may be. That covers Jefferson, Reed, and Mullens, who was designated for return today. Again, if they are not moved to the 53-man roster they won’t have to appear on the inactive list on Sunday.

That being said, that’s a hell of a lot of names on the Vikings’ injury report. Mattison is still in concussion protocol, and Hall appears to just be coming out of it after being a “DNP” all week last week. Dobbs is on the injury report but it doesn’t appear to be anything serious, and Hockenson is likely going to be on the list until at least the bye week when his ribs might finally get an opportunity to rest. Didn’t appear to affect him on Sunday, obviously.

Denver Broncos

Did Not Participate

DB P.J. Locke (ankle)

G Ben Powers (foot)

Limited Participation

LB Baron Browning (wrist/knee)

WR Marvin Mims Jr. (ankle)

Full Participation

LB Ronnie Perkins (quad)

As you can see, the list for the Broncos is much shorter. Mims is one of the most dangerous return specialists in the league, but we’ll see if his status for Sunday is actually affected by his injury. Powers and Browning are both listed as starters so their status will be worth monitoring throughout the week as well.

Those are the first injury reports of the week for the Vikings and the Broncos as they prepare for Sunday Night Football. As always, we will keep these updated as the week progresses.