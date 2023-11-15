An Interview With Leighton Glodek of Strictly Football LLC

Recently, I got the chance to interview Leighton Glodek, a former quarterback who is now the Director of Football Operations for Strictly Football LLC. Strictly LLC specializes in creating short-form football and basketball content on YouTube and TikTok. As of November 2023, they have over 460,000 followers on TikTok and 173,000 subscribers on YouTube.

In this exclusive interview, we discuss how Strictly LLC came to be, what their production process is like from start to finish, and what advice he’d give people who want to fully immerse themselves in the world of content creation. We also talk about the Minnesota Vikings quarterback situation in 2023 and beyond, then we wrap things up with a quick preview of the Vikings Sunday Night Football matchup against the Denver Broncos.