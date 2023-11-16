Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens: Thursday Night Football picks and discussion

It’s time for Week 11 in the National Football League to officially get started as we head to the East Coast. Tonight, Thursday Night Football gives us an AFC North matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Ravens currently find themselves atop the AFC North with a record of 7-3, which would be good enough to make them the AFC’s #2 seed if the playoffs started today. On the other hand, the 5-4 Bengals are currently on the outside of the AFC playoff picture, as they would be the first team out of the 7-team field.

Our Minnesota Vikings will face off with the Bengals in a few weeks here, and if they lose this game tonight they’re going to have a significant uphill climb to make the postseason in a highly-competitive AFC North.

Here’s how we’re picking this one tonight, courtesy of our friends at Tallysight. You can see the latest lines and numbers by checking in with our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook.

If you’re going to be watching the game tonight, you can hang out here and keep tabs on all the action with your fellow Vikings fans and talk about the game or pretty much anything else you’d like.

Enjoy tonight’s action, everyone!