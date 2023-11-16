Vikings to wear throwback jerseys on Monday Night Football against Chicago

When the Minnesota Vikings host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football in Week 12, they’re going to be bringing back a look that they debuted earlier this season.

The team has announced that they’re bringing back their throwback jerseys for the Monday Night Football contest, the same look that they debuted in the regular season opener. Hopefully the uniforms will be met with much better results than they got the first time around. . .the Vikings fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the regular season opener, 20-17.

The league has to give 12 days notice in order to flex games out of the Monday Night slot and put another game in its place. Unless my math is wrong, that deadline passed yesterday, 15 November. So, the Vikings will be making prime time appearances in back-to-back weeks, starting with Sunday night’s contest against the Denver Broncos at Mile High and then the Bears on Monday night before hitting their bye week.

There are also rumors circulating that the team is going to call for another “white out” game on Christmas Eve in Week 16 when they face the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium. They did that last year against the New York Giants and it seemed to be a pretty big success. The team has not yet confirmed any sort of white out to this point, so we’ll see if the internet rumors are validated at some point.