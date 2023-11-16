Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos: Interim injury reports

We’ve got the second injury reports of the week for the Minnesota Vikings and the Denver Broncos ahead of Sunday’s game in Denver. Let’s take a look and see whether or not there have been any changes made to those reports.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

CB Akayleb Evans (calf)

Limited Participation

LB Brian Asamoah II (ankle)

TE T.J. Hockenson (ribs)

WR Justin Jefferson* (hamstring)

RB Alexander Mattison (concussion, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday)

from DNP on Wednesday) QB Nick Mullens* (back)

Full Participation

QB Joshua Dobbs (ankle)

QB Jaren Hall (concussion, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)

from LP on Wednesday) DE Dean Lowry (groin)

WR K.J. Osborn (concussion)

G Chris Reed* (foot)

Just a couple of changes for the Vikings, as Hall appears to have cleared the concussion protocol and could potentially be ready in some capacity by Sunday. We’ll have to see how the team handles things at the quarterback spot with Nick Mullens being designated to return (though he’s still limited) and Sean Mannion on the practice squad. If the team wanted to keep Hall as a third quarterback, they’d have to add one of those other two guys to the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday’s game, as the emergency QB can’t be a practice squad elevation.

Mattison appears to be getting back into things after his concussion as well, though I’d be absolutely stunned if he was active for Sunday night’s game. Things aren’t looking particularly bright for Evans, who missed his second straight practice. If he can’t go, I’m assuming that Mekhi Blackmon would get the start in his place.

Denver Broncos

Did Not Participate

DB P.J. Locke (ankle)

G Ben Powers (foot)

Limited Participation

WR Jerry Jeudy (hip, new addition to injury report)

Full Participation

LB Baron Browning (wrist/knee, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)

from LP on Wednesday) WR Marvin Mims Jr. (ankle, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)

from LP on Wednesday) LB Ronnie Perkins (quad)

The big change for the Broncos is Jeudy’s addition to the injury report with a hip injury that limited him in practice on Thursday. Other than that, the Broncos moves a couple of their players from “limited” to “full” participation and made no other changes. Again, Powers is their starter at left guard so the Vikings’ interior defensive line might catch a bit of a break there.

Those are the second injury reports of the week, ladies and gentlemen. Final reports will drop tomorrow and we’ll have them for you right here.