Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos: Final injury reports for both teams

We’ve gotten the final injury reports for both the Minnesota Vikings and the Denver Broncos ahead of Sunday night’s matchup at Mile High, and much like last week the purple have a lot more to worry about on the injury front than their opponents do. Let’s take a look at both of the reports and what they mean for each team.

Minnesota Vikings Week 11 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Akayleb Evans CB Calf DNP DNP DNP Out Jaren Hall QB Concussion LP FP DNP Out Brian Asamoah LB Ankle LP LP FP Questionable Justin Jefferson WR Hamstring LP LP LP Questionable Alexander Mattison RB Concussion DNP LP FP Questionable Nick Mullens QB Back LP LP LP Questionable Chris Reed G Foot FP FP FP Questionable Joshua Dobbs QB Ankle FP FP FP --- Dean Lowry DE Groin FP FP FP --- T.J. Hockenson TE Ribs LP LP FP --- K.J. Osborn WR Concussion FP FP FP ---

A pair of players have been ruled out of this one for the Vikings, including a setback for Jaren Hall as he makes his way through the concussion protocol. He was a full participant on Thursday but had to sit out on Friday. No idea what that means, precisely, and I’m guessing that details won’t be forthcoming. Evans, as we speculated yesterday, is also out for this one as well.

Five players have been ruled questionable for the Vikings as well, including Justin Jefferson, who the team has still not officially added to the 53-man roster. We’ll see if that changes over the course of the next 48 hours. Kevin O’Connell thinks that there’s a good chance that Mullens will be brought back and will serve as the backup to Josh Dobbs for Sunday night’s game, which is a positive development. Mattison was a full participant in practice on Friday but given the way the Vikings handled K.J. Osborn’s concussion last week I’d be surprised if he was out there.

Speaking of Osborn, he’ll officially be back on Sunday night after he cleared concussion protocol, and T.J. Hockenson’s ribs are just healed up enough where he can go out and get the crap beaten out of him for another sixty minutes.

Denver Broncos Week 11 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status P.J. Locke DB Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out Ben Powers G Foot DNP DNP LP --- Baron Browning LB Wrist/Knee LP FP FP --- Marvin Mims Jr. WR Ankle LP FP FP --- Ronnie Perkins LB Quad FP FP FP --- Jerry Jeudy WR Hip --- LP FP --- Garrett Bolles OT Ankle --- --- LP --- Samaje Perine RB Ankle --- --- LP ---

On the other side of the ledger, just one member of the Broncos was given any sort of injury designation at all for this one, that being defensive back P.J. Locke. Powers appears to be ready to start at left guard again after being a bit limited earlier in the week. It doesn’t appear the Broncos have any significant injury problems to worry about heading into this week’s contest.

Those are the final injury reports for the Broncos and the Vikings heading into Sunday Night Football. We’ll continue to bring you more coverage of this week’s contest as we get closer to kicking things off in Denver.