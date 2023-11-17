Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos: Final injury reports for both teams

We’ve gotten the final injury reports for both the Minnesota Vikings and the Denver Broncos ahead of Sunday night’s matchup at Mile High, and much like last week the purple have a lot more to worry about on the injury front than their opponents do. Let’s take a look at both of the reports and what they mean for each team.
Minnesota Vikings Week 11 Injury Report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|Akayleb Evans
|CB
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Jaren Hall
|QB
|Concussion
|LP
|FP
|DNP
|Out
|Brian Asamoah
|LB
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Alexander Mattison
|RB
|Concussion
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|Nick Mullens
|QB
|Back
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Chris Reed
|G
|Foot
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Questionable
|Joshua Dobbs
|QB
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|FP
|---
|Dean Lowry
|DE
|Groin
|FP
|FP
|FP
|---
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|Ribs
|LP
|LP
|FP
|---
|K.J. Osborn
|WR
|Concussion
|FP
|FP
|FP
|---
A pair of players have been ruled out of this one for the Vikings, including a setback for Jaren Hall as he makes his way through the concussion protocol. He was a full participant on Thursday but had to sit out on Friday. No idea what that means, precisely, and I’m guessing that details won’t be forthcoming. Evans, as we speculated yesterday, is also out for this one as well.
Five players have been ruled questionable for the Vikings as well, including Justin Jefferson, who the team has still not officially added to the 53-man roster. We’ll see if that changes over the course of the next 48 hours. Kevin O’Connell thinks that there’s a good chance that Mullens will be brought back and will serve as the backup to Josh Dobbs for Sunday night’s game, which is a positive development. Mattison was a full participant in practice on Friday but given the way the Vikings handled K.J. Osborn’s concussion last week I’d be surprised if he was out there.
Speaking of Osborn, he’ll officially be back on Sunday night after he cleared concussion protocol, and T.J. Hockenson’s ribs are just healed up enough where he can go out and get the crap beaten out of him for another sixty minutes.
Denver Broncos Week 11 Injury Report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|P.J. Locke
|DB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Ben Powers
|G
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|LP
|---
|Baron Browning
|LB
|Wrist/Knee
|LP
|FP
|FP
|---
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|Ankle
|LP
|FP
|FP
|---
|Ronnie Perkins
|LB
|Quad
|FP
|FP
|FP
|---
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Hip
|---
|LP
|FP
|---
|Garrett Bolles
|OT
|Ankle
|---
|---
|LP
|---
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|Ankle
|---
|---
|LP
|---
On the other side of the ledger, just one member of the Broncos was given any sort of injury designation at all for this one, that being defensive back P.J. Locke. Powers appears to be ready to start at left guard again after being a bit limited earlier in the week. It doesn’t appear the Broncos have any significant injury problems to worry about heading into this week’s contest.
Those are the final injury reports for the Broncos and the Vikings heading into Sunday Night Football. We’ll continue to bring you more coverage of this week’s contest as we get closer to kicking things off in Denver.
