Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers: Thursday Night Football picks and discussion

It’s time to get things started in Week 9 for the National Football League, and this week Thursday Night Football will take us to the Steel City as the Pittsburgh Steelers play host to the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans are coming off of a big win against the team our Minnesota Vikings will play this week, as they defeated the Atlanta Falcons 28-23 last Sunday. The Steelers are coming off of a 20-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and need a win to try to keep pace with Baltimore in the AFC North.

If you’re going to be watching this one on Amazon Prime, feel free to hang out and watch it and talk about it (or anything else you’d like) with Vikings fans from all over the place.

Enjoy the game, folks!