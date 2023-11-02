Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 2 November 2023

Now that the trade deadline has passed it has shown a light on the upcoming free agent EDGE rushers next offseason.

Montez Sweat is likely to get the franchise tag if he does not agree to an extension.

Chase Young is likely to get extended by the 49ers unless they are just using him for a Super Bowl run.

Rashad Gary just signed an extension with the Packers.

That leaves Danielle Hunter, Josh Allen, Brian Burns, Josh Uche, and maybe Rasheem Green.

The Jaguars have Calvin Ridley and Ezra Cleveland as the other free agents they most likely want to keep besides Allen.

The Panthers have Jeremy Chinn, Frankie Luvu, and CJ Henderson as other free agents they might want to keep besides Burns.

The Patriots have Trenton Brown, Kendrick Bourne, Jalen Mills, Kyle Dugger, and MIke Onwenu as other free agents they could keep besies Uche.

Danielle Hunter is likely going to be the top EDGE rusher free agent on the market next year.

There are some teams with a ton of cap space that could make a run at Hunter like the Bears, Titans, Texans, Lions, and Bengals.

Could he go home to the Texans? He did grow up in Katy Texas which is just outside of Houston.

Even at age 29, I could see another team offering 27M per year or more. Will Kwesi go that high?

Kwesi has put himself in an interesting position in regards to Hunter.

Other Vikings News

Rangers title makes Vikings the oldest ‘Big 4’ team without a championship

The Texas Rangers defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks in the World Series has left the Minnesota Vikings as the longest-running North American team from the “big four” sports without a championship.

Not likely to change this year. Sigh.

Vikings Don’t Want Jaren Hall to Make This Game Bigger Than It Is

“I remember feeling like I had to win the game on every play sometimes,” O’Connell said this week. “Maybe because you were fighting for a job, maybe because you felt like you were stepping in in a role where you needed to show what you can do. It’s about doing your job every single play ... the times I did that, good things happened collectively for the unit I was with. The times that I didn’t, very rarely did good things end up happening.”

“It’s probably the one thing looking back on it, I wish, and I did have people tell me that, but I wish they would have made me tattoo it right there on my arm so I could be reminded of it every day,” he said.

“I’ve already talked with him about it,” O’Connell said. “The last thing he needs to be thinking about is ‘What does this mean? Where is my career going to go from here?’ This is about making sure I call the play right, break the huddle, and do my job, whether it’s a run or pass, on the first play of the game. Thinking about anything big picture, that would be incredibly wrong in my opinion.”

“I think that it’s very easy to go down that path and start thinking about that, but lucky for me, coaches are constantly reminding me just to focus on this day, focus on walk-through, this practice, this install — whatever it is,” Hall said. “It’s a long career in the NFL. It’s a marathon, it’s a journey. So, you can’t look at one game or one opportunity like it’s your last.”

“The career doesn’t ride on one game, although you don’t want to take the importance away from it,” he said. “This is a 1-0 week for us, and it’s the only game I’m focused on, and it’s gotta be my Super Bowl every week because it’s the most important thing that’s coming next.”

Falcons to Start Taylor Heinicke at QB vs. Vikings, Jaren Hall

NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Kirk Cousins’ Injury Throws Off Vikings’ Season

Conor Orr, SI.com: No. 23 (Down 1 spot)

Losing Kirk Cousins at this point is a backbreaker. I had heard the Sunday Night Football crew talking about how complex the Kevin O’Connell offense is and how difficult it would be to expect someone to walk in off the street and play well. But, I do remember Baker Mayfield joining the Rams off a red eye and beating the Raiders last year as well. Food for thought. O’Connell, a former quarterback, can adjust. At this point, the Vikings have no choice but to keep scrapping. A teardown isn’t in the cards.

Josh Kendall, The Athletic: No. 24 (Down 8 spots)

Eric Edholm, NFL.com: No. 19 (Up 1 spot)

Frank Schwab, Yahoo! Sports: No. 24 (Down 9 spots)

Bleacher Report Staff: No. 21 (No change)

ESPN Staff: No. 17 (Up 4 spots)

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: No. 23 (Down 4 spots)

Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk: No. 16 (Up 1 spot)

David Helman, FOX Sports: No. 19 (Up 4 spots)

Minnesota Vikings GM on trade deadline moves

Vikings Sign DL Michael Dogbe to Practice Squad

The Minnesota Vikings have signed defensive lineman Michael Dogbe to practice squad.

Dogbe (pronounced DOG-bee) was originally selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the seventh round (249th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons in Arizona (2019-22), before brief stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans in 2023. During his career, Dogbe has appeared in 41 games, making five starts, and has logged 61 total tackles, including four for loss, and 2.0 sacks. A native of Morris Plains N.J., Dogbe played in 54 games at Temple, totaling 158 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and five forced fumbles.

