Nincompoop of the Week: Week 8 @ Packers

This is a sad Nincompoop of the Week. Not matter what you thought of Kirk, never want to see a player go down like that. Especially when they are playing as well as Kirk was.

Achilles Tendons – Why are Achilles nincompoops? They always seem to tear at the worst possible time. Just when Kirk was in midseason form and the team was rolling the injury bug comes off the tundra and bites Kirk hard. Sad to see him go down and sad to likely see the season go with him.

Injury Celebrators - Why are injury celebrators nincompoops? I am not going sit up here and pretend there weren’t several Vikings fans that celebrated Barr and the Aaron Rodgers injury. There are some in every fanbase. I just don’t like it. I was a collegiate athlete once upon a time and I had to stop because of injury. No one was going to pay me millions, but it was still tough. I always hate to see players go down. I want to beat the best, not win because they get injured. However, this time it is our guy, and the injury celebrators out there are annoying. Go fudge yourself if you celebrate injuries.

TJ Hockenson – Why is TJ a nincompoop? His job is to catch the ball. He is not very good at his job right now. That is all.

Jaire Alexander – Why is Jaire a nincompoop? He got smoked repeatedly by a rookie WR. He got punked by Jordan Addison. He won’t be the last CB to get smoked, but he might be the most arrogant. He wants to Griddy on JJ after double teaming him and while on a losing team. Jaire didn’t back up his arrogance this past week and I don’t think he will in a few weeks either. Looking forward to seeing his excuse after the game on New Year’s Eve.