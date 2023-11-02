Danielle Hunter named NFC Defensive Player of the Month

Danielle Hunter is currently the only player in the National Football League that has registered double-digit sacks, leading the league with 10 through the first eight weeks of the season. Now, the Minnesota Vikings star is being recognized for it.

On Thursday, Hunter was named the NFC’s Defensive Player of the Month for the month of October.

Hunter had five sacks and five tackles for loss during the month of October, and along with leading the league in sacks, he now leads the NFL in tackles for loss with 12.

This is Hunter’s first time being named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month. He’s been named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Week on several occasions.

Despite leading the league in sacks, it sort of feels like Hunter isn’t quite getting the recognition that he should. Hopefully this monthly award will be a step towards changing that.

Congratulations to Danielle Hunter on being named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for October!