Jordan Addison named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month

When Justin Jefferson went down with an injury in the Minnesota Vikings’ Week 5 loss, many thought it would be an opportunity for rookie Jordan Addison to step up. He has done that and more, and on Thursday was recognized for his exploits.

The league has named Addison the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Month for the month of October. He is now the fifth member of the Vikings to be named an Offensive Rookie of the month, joining Randy Moss, Adrian Peterson (who did it twice), Percy Harvin, and Cordarrelle Patterson.

For the month of October, Addison caught 23 passes for 297 yards and five touchdowns, and the month even included a game where he didn’t catch a pass (in the Vikings’ victory over Carolina in Week 4). For the season, Addison is second in the National Football League with seven touchdown receptions, trailing only Tyreek Hill in that category.

With Jefferson likely rejoining the lineup soon, the past four weeks have given Addison a great deal of experience in being the #1 guy, and he will almost certainly continue to be an even bigger threat when the best receiver in the NFL rejoins the Minnesota huddle.

Congratulations to Jordan Addison on being named the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Month for October!