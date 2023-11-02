Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons: Interim injury reports

The second injury reports of the week are out for the Minnesota Vikings and the Atlanta Falcons ahead of Sunday’s contest at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Let’s take a look and see if there have been any updates for either side on this Thursday.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

DL Dean Lowry (groin)

Limited Participation

LB Brian Asamoah II (ankle)

CB Akayleb Evans (neck)

WR K.J. Osborn (chest)

WR Brandon Powell (shoulder)

Full Participation

WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring)

OL Chris Reed (foot)

The answer for the Vikings is “no, there are no changes.” Lowry is still sitting things out and the Vikings look like they’re still being careful with Evans, Osborn, and Powell early in the week. It will be interesting to see how this plays out on tomorrow’s final report and whether or not any of those players are the dreaded game-time decision.

Atlanta Falcons

Did Not Participate

S DeMarco Hellams (hamstring)

WR Drake London (groin)

Limited Participation

CB Mike Hughes (shoulder)

FB Keith Smith (concussion)

Full Participation

LB Tae Davis (concussion)

There aren’t any changes for the Falcons, either, though they did remove Desmond Ridder from their report after he apparently cleared the concussion protocol. London’s status is definitely one to keep track of for the home team, as he’s their top wide receiver and would be a significant loss if he can’t go.

Final injury reports will be out on Friday afternoon, folks, and we’ll have them right here for you as soon as we’re able.