SB Nation Reacts Results: Will Kirk Cousins be back after all?

It’s time to check out the results of our latest SB Nation Reacts poll for the Minnesota Vikings, and we’ve got some pretty interesting things to talk about this time around. Let’s get right to it.

We’ll start with the standard question of how confident everyone is in the direction of the team, and while it’s still high, we did see a drop from last week’s season-high levels.

Of our respondents, 70% feel that the team is headed in the right direction. It was up at 81% heading into the Green Bay game, but the victory over the Packers was just about as depressing as a victory over the Packers can potentially be, given the circumstances. So, I can understand a slight drop like this. On the other hand, the Vikings are sitting at .500 and are 3-0 without Justin Jefferson in the lineup, which is a development I’m guessing most of us didn’t see coming.

Speaking of the “circumstances” mentioned above, we also asked if you thought that Kirk Cousins had played his last game for the Vikings following his season-ending injury. This is the one that surprised me a bit.

Only 44% of the folks who responded to our poll believe that Sunday was Kirk Cousins’ swan song in purple. That means that 56% of you, apparently, think he’s going to be back in 2024 and potentially beyond. Personally, I have been adamant all offseason and so far this season that this was going to be the last year of the Cousins Era in Minnesota, but now. . .now I’m not entirely sure, either. But we may already have our biggest offseason storyline and it’s only November.

Last, we asked what everyone thought about the acquisition of quarterback Josh Dobbs from the Arizona Cardinals at the trade deadline on Tuesday, and plenty of folks seemed to like it.

A full 82% of our respondents are happy with the team acquiring Dobbs. The team got a guy with starting experience (although he was 1-7 this year for a not-great Arizona team) and got him for a fairly low price. It gives them a bit of insurance if Jaren Hall should struggle and Nick Mullens’ back issues are worse than we might think, so I think it’s a pretty solid acquisition for the purple.

Those are the results of our SB Nation Reacts poll for this week, folks. We’ll be back next week with more questions for you about our favorite football team.

