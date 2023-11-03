Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons: Final injury reports for both teams

It’s Friday, and that means it’s time for the final injury reports for both the Minnesota Vikings and the Atlanta Falcons leading up to their clash at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Let’s take a look at how some of the injuries for both sides have progressed. . .or not progressed, in some cases.

Minnesota Vikings Week 9 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Dean Lowry DE Groin DNP DNP DNP Out Brian Asamoah II LB Ankle LP LP LP Questionable Jalen Nailor WR Hamstring FP FP FP Questionable Chris Reed OL Foot FP FP FP Questionable Akayleb Evans CB Neck LP LP FP --- K.J. Osborn WR Chest LP LP FP --- Brandon Powell WR Shoulder LP LP FP --- Christian Darrisaw OT Groin --- --- FP ---

Only one player declared out for the Vikings on this week’s report, as Dean Lowry will sit this one out. The Vikings do have three players listed as questionable, but it’s worth noting that two of them (Nailor and Reed) still aren’t on the 53-man roster at this point. Other than that, there aren’t a lot of injury concerns for the Vikings heading into this one, though I’m not sure why Christian Darrisaw was a last-day addition to the report.

Atlanta Falcons Week 9 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status DeMarco Hellams S Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out Drake London WR Groin DNP DNP DNP Out Keith Smith FB Concussion LP LP DNP Out Mike Hughes CB Shoulder LP LP FP --- Tae Davis LB Concussion FP FP FP ---

The Falcons have declared three players out for Sunday, including their top wide receiver in Drake London. That’s going to have a significant impact on the Atlanta offense, though Minnesota’s first concern is going to have to lie with stopping the run. Smith is a solid fullback for the Falcons but the team will likely flex Jonnu Smith into that role frequently on Sunday afternoon to make up for it.

Those are the final injury reports for Week 9 from the Vikings and the Falcons, folks. We’ll have plenty more on this one as we get closer to kickoff.