Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons: Final injury reports for both teams

It’s Friday, and that means it’s time for the final injury reports for both the Minnesota Vikings and the Atlanta Falcons leading up to their clash at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Let’s take a look at how some of the injuries for both sides have progressed. . .or not progressed, in some cases.
Minnesota Vikings Week 9 Injury Report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|Dean Lowry
|DE
|Groin
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Brian Asamoah II
|LB
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|Hamstring
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Questionable
|Chris Reed
|OL
|Foot
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Questionable
|Akayleb Evans
|CB
|Neck
|LP
|LP
|FP
|---
|K.J. Osborn
|WR
|Chest
|LP
|LP
|FP
|---
|Brandon Powell
|WR
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|FP
|---
|Christian Darrisaw
|OT
|Groin
|---
|---
|FP
|---
Only one player declared out for the Vikings on this week’s report, as Dean Lowry will sit this one out. The Vikings do have three players listed as questionable, but it’s worth noting that two of them (Nailor and Reed) still aren’t on the 53-man roster at this point. Other than that, there aren’t a lot of injury concerns for the Vikings heading into this one, though I’m not sure why Christian Darrisaw was a last-day addition to the report.
Atlanta Falcons Week 9 Injury Report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|DeMarco Hellams
|S
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Drake London
|WR
|Groin
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Keith Smith
|FB
|Concussion
|LP
|LP
|DNP
|Out
|Mike Hughes
|CB
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|FP
|---
|Tae Davis
|LB
|Concussion
|FP
|FP
|FP
|---
The Falcons have declared three players out for Sunday, including their top wide receiver in Drake London. That’s going to have a significant impact on the Atlanta offense, though Minnesota’s first concern is going to have to lie with stopping the run. Smith is a solid fullback for the Falcons but the team will likely flex Jonnu Smith into that role frequently on Sunday afternoon to make up for it.
Those are the final injury reports for Week 9 from the Vikings and the Falcons, folks. We’ll have plenty more on this one as we get closer to kickoff.
Loading comments...