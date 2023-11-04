Life Without Kirk Cousins

As we all know, the NFL season is a rollercoaster of emotions, filled with unexpected twists and turns, especially for us Minnesota Vikings fans throughout the years. Between missed field goals, Bountygate, and of course injuries, the Vikings seem to be stuck in their own way. This season, the Minnesota Vikings are currently on yet another rollercoaster ride as the team deals with the loss of Kirk Cousins for the season after he tore his Achilles during the victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. This setback has forced the team to make a significant roster move by trading for Arizona Cardinals QB Joshua Dobbs. Now the Vikings still have rookie QB Jaren Hall on the team, but it is yet to be determined who will be the starter moving forward.

The loss of Kirk Cousins to an Achilles tendon injury was undoubtedly a significant blow to a team that was starting to get hot after starting the season 0-3. Cousins was seemingly playing the best football of his career before the injury took place so the Vikings may have a tough time replacing a quarterback like him. Not only was Kirk playing the best ball of his career, the Vikings were starting to mesh as a team with Justin Jefferson gearing up to come back soon, Jordan Addison is emerging as a superstar, Brian Flores’ defense is only allowing 15PPG, and the offensive line is the best it’s ever been as it is one of the best units in the NFL. The injury brought a sense of uncertainty to the season, but it also provides an opportunity for others to step up and prove themselves.

In response to Cousins' injury, the Vikings have acquired QB Joshua Dobbs from the Arizona Cardinals via trade. Dobbs is a versatile and mobile QB who could bring a different play style than what fans are used to here in Minnesota. Conveniently for the Vikings, Josh Dobbs has also been playing the best football of his NFL career, and now will have a better chance to thrive in a star-studded offense with the Vikings. While Dobbs may never be able to replace Kirk Cousins, his skill set when he’s on can be just enough for the Vikings to win games. Dobbs is athletic and has a big arm, but he sometimes struggles to make the right read at times. Hopefully, Kirk Cousins can take him under his wing and help coach him up to be the QB the Vikings need to win games.

The Vikings also have Rookie QB Jaren Hall on the roster. In the 2023 draft, the Vikings selected Hall in the 5th round with the 164th overall pick, and now he will be counted on for what I would assume at least two games while the coaching staff gets Dobbs up to speed. Jaren Hall does have some upside to him, and if he plays well enough, he just may earn the starting spot for at least the rest of the year. The BYU product came to the Vikings with a strong arm and good mobility. In college, he was a decisive decision-maker who often excelled under pressure. Now that Kirk Cousins is on the shelf for at least the rest of the year, Jaren Hall has the opportunity to become the Vikings starter for the foreseeable future. With the explosive weapons that the Vikings have on offense, and learning how Kirk handles himself as a pro for the last 7 months, Hall should be set up for success.

Life as a Vikings fan can be brutal, but that’s just the nature of the game. If the Vikings are still attempting to make a run at the playoffs, which QB would you like to see under center for the duration of the year? Between rookie QB Jaren Hall, and veteran QB Joshua Dobbs, they will both be inheriting one of the league's best offenses and should be able to help the team win games.