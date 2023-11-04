Are You Ready?… For Jaren Hall & the Vikings at Falcons Preview

Welcome to another episode of Two Old Bloggers, featuring your hosts Darren Campbell and Dave Stefano. In this episode, we take a deep dive into some of the most pressing topics in the Vikings’ world. We begin by discussing the team’s QB position, move on to dissect recent trade deadline deals, and finally, preview the forthcoming game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Vikings and QB Position – A Crossroads?

The past week has been nothing short of a whirlwind for the Vikings. After a victory over the Green Bay Packers, they were hit with the devastating news of losing their starting QB, Kirk Cousins, for the remainder of the season. The blow to Cousins’ Achilles has sent shockwaves through the Vikings’ offense, casting a significant shadow over their 2023 season and playoff aspirations.

We now face the reality of a drastically different Vikings offense with rookie Jaren Hall potentially taking the helm, or possibly Nick Mullens or the newly acquired Josh Dobbs. Despite the looming uncertainty, there’s a sense of excitement as we anticipate how Jaren Hall will perform in his first start against the Falcons.

Regardless of how good you think Cousins is, there’s no denying his impact on the game. On an average day, Cousins would throw for around 230 yards, toss a couple of TD passes, and complete 65% of his passes. But with Cousins out, how will the Vikings’ offense fare? This question hangs heavy as we await the Falcons game.

Vikings Trade Deadline Deals – A Mixed Bag?

As the trade deadline approached, the Vikings made two significant deals. They welcomed Josh Dobbs into the fold, a well-traveled, seasoned player who may not be a superstar but is certainly no scrub. The acquisition of Dobbs appears to be a strategic move, providing a potential solution to the Vikings’ QB issues in the short-term, without causing any long-term damage.

However, the decision to trade Ezra Cleveland for a 6th rounder to Jacksonville was met with less enthusiasm. This trade, in particular, seems to have dealt a blow to the Vikings’ depth on the offensive line. The concern is palpable, but the Vikings seem to be confident in their plans for 2024 and beyond, which likely influenced this decision.

Vikings at Falcons Preview – A Turning Point?

The upcoming game against the Falcons will undoubtedly be a critical one for the Vikings. The outcome largely hinges on the performance of rookie Jaren Hall. If Hall struggles, it could be a long and frustrating afternoon for the Vikings and their fans. However, suppose Hall can successfully navigate the pass pocket, connect with his receivers on time, rapidly understand the coverages, and attack them effectively. In that case, we might be in for an exciting game.

The game against the Falcons could be a turning point for the Vikings. It will be interesting to see how Kevin O’Connell, the Vikings’ head coach and play caller, with his offensive coaches, designs the game plan with Hall starting.

In conclusion, this episode of Two Old Bloggers offers an in-depth look at the current state of the Vikings. From the QB situation to trade deadline deals, and the crucial game against the Falcons, there’s a lot at stake for the team. So grab your favorite beverage, sit back, and let’s all cheer on the Vikings. Let the game begin. SKOL!

Join us for your Minnesota Vikings talk amongst the Two Old Bloggers, Darren @KickassblogVike and Dave @Luft_Krigare. Join the conversation! Fan with us at Vikings 1st & SKOL @Vikings1stSKOL and with our podcast partner Fans First Sports Network @FansFirstSN where you get sports takes for the fan, from the fan!