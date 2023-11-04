Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 4 November 2023

As a BYU Cougar fan, I am very interested in seeing how Hall performs. I liked him a lot at BYU. I would not be surprised or disappointed if he makes mistakes because those are guaranteed with a 5th round rookie QB. We will have to live with them. KOC is going to have to scheme it up so he is not put in difficult situations. 3rd and very long could mean simple handoffs although I would like to see him air it out a little.

Looking ahead to next year and the free agents or players needing contracts I would put the floor for these players at ...

Danielle Hunter - 3 yr 75M (Rashan Gary comp)

Justin Jefferson - 4 yr 132M (Tyreek Hill comp)

Kirk Cousins - 2 yr 80M (Matthew Stafford comp)

Dalton Risner - 3 yr 30M (Nate Davis comp)

DJ Wonnum & KJ Osborn are likely around 10M per year and too much for the team. If the team is unable to sign Hunter then I could see them bringing back Wonnum.

Report: Vikings never received a first-round offer for Hunter, considered multiple QBs

The Vikings never received a first-round offer for star pass rusher Danielle Hunter before Tuesday’s trade deadline, according to KSTP’s Darren Wolfson.

Discussing how close the Vikings came to accepting an offer for the league leader in sacks, Doogie told Skor North’s Mackey & Judd show: “My understanding was they were never offered a first-round pick. I think that’s where it would have been interesting. If a team made that offer, much like the Dolphins did with Bradly Chubb a year ago ... they were never presented that opportunity. Were there inquiries? One hundred percent.”

Going further on Hunter’s situation, Wolfson said that Hunter “really likes it here” when discussing if the Vikings could extend the 29-year-old pass rusher.

“He loves it here whether Brian Flores is back next year or not,” Wolfson continued. “Danielle loves everything about being a Viking, even if there’s been some tension in years past. He really, really enjoys being a Vikings right now. “

“It’s not like it was Josh Dobbs or bust,” Doogie said when discussing who the Vikings were targeting at the deadline. “I mean John Wolford, my understanding is he was the guy they really wanted but then Tampa made the elevation. Moved him up from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.”

Wolford was on Tampa’s practice squad but was elevated to the 53-man roster after the 28-year-old QB was reportedly receiving interest from the Vikings and Rams. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell previously worked with Wolford when both were in the Rams organization during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

“They kicked the tires on some other guys,” continued Doogie. “Jacoby Brissett with Washington, on an expiring contract. I know Jameis Winston’s name came up internally, I don’t know how far it got.”

Sunday is former BYU QB Jaren Hall’s ‘Super Bowl.’ He says he’s ready for the moment

“When he came in, he was spitting out the play calls with no hesitation, with no verbiage that was missing,” tight end T.J. Hockenson said. “It was good. He took control of the huddle and that’s what you need out of a rookie quarterback. They’ve got to have the confidence to come into the huddle and just really take control of it.”

Hall will get an opportunity to keep that control now. The Vikings will start him this weekend in Atlanta.

“I pride myself on preparation,” he said. “So once you get on the field, it’s just a game. I feel like I’m more than capable and ready to do whatever is asked of me.”

The Overhang: Let’s hand out some NFL midseason awards

NFL Week 9 bold predictions: Vikings win without Kirk Cousins ; Lamar Jackson dominates strong Seattle ‘D’

Vikings win first game without Kirk Cousins since ‘Minneapolis Miracle’ in January 2018

Saying that losing quarterback Kirk Cousins to a season-ending torn Achilles is a massive blow to the Minnesota Vikings is an understatement. He was playing like a top-five quarterback through the first eight weeks of the season with his completion percentage (69.5%, fifth-best in NFL), passing yards (2,331, second-best in NFL trailing only Tua Tagovailoa ), passing touchdowns (18, co-leads NFL with Tagovailoa ) and passer rating (103.8, third-best in NFL), all ranking inside the top five. Cousins also became the first quarterback in Vikings history with multiple passing touchdowns in seven of the team’s first eight games in a season.

Minnesota also hasn’t won a game without Cousins starting at quarterback since their 2017 playoff run before he arrived, meaning the team’s last victory without him under center was when Case Keenum threw a 61-yard, game-winning touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs as time in expired in their 29-24 NFC Divisional Round playoff win against the New Orleans Saints, aka the “Minneapolis Miracle,” in January of 2018.

The Vikings (4-4) have won four of their last five games after an 0-3 start to 2023, including three in a row without 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Justin Jefferson . They will win their fourth in a row on Sunday against the Falcons (4-4) without Cousins even with fifth-round rookie Jaren Hall out of BYU starting at quarterback.

Yore Mock

Trade Partner: Buffalo Bills

Sent: Round 2 Pick 20

Received: Round 2 Pick 24, Round 5 Pick 6

...

Trade Partner: Atlanta Falcons

Sent: Round 2 Pick 15, Round 4 Pick 15

Received: Round 2 Pick 20, Round 3 Pick 26

...

15: R1 P15 EDGE Laiatu Latu - UCLA 6’4” 265

56: R2 P24 G Troy Fautanu - Washington 6’3” 312

90: R3 P26 DL Dontay Corleone - Cincinnati 6’2” 320

129: R4 P29 LB Trevin Wallace - Kentucky 6’2” 241

142: R5 P6 CB Khyree Jackson - Oregon 6’3” 195

157: R5 P21 C Christian Haynes - Connecticut 6’2” 313

167: R5 P31 EDGE Jordan Burch - Oregon 6’5” 275

184: R6 P9 RB Jo’quavious Marks - Mississippi State 5’10” 210

201: R6 P26 WR Brenden Rice - USC 6’3” 210

224: R7 P5 S Jaylon Carlies - Missouri 6’3” 219

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: