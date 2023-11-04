Vikings downgrade Christian Darrisaw to questionable for Sunday, make several other moves

As they travel south to take on the Atlanta Falcons tomorrow afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings have made a pretty significant change to the injury report and it could have a pretty big effect on them for their Week 9 matchup.

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who was added to the injury report on Friday with a groin issue (though he was listed as a full participant), has been downgraded to “questionable” on the team’s injury report. This decreases his chances of playing on Sunday afternoon against a very good Falcons defense.

As it stands right now, David Quessenberry is listed as Darrisaw’s backup at left tackle, though last season the team turned to Blake Brandel at that spot when Darrisaw was dealing with concussion issues. Brandel is currently listed as the backup at right guard but could definitely be an option to take Darrisaw’s spot if he can’t go.

The team made several other moves on Saturday, officially activating wide receiver Jalen Nailor from injured reserve and using practice squad elevations for linebacker Nick Vigil and defensive lineman T.J. Smith. This is the second straight week for Vigil being elevated to the main roster, while this will be the first such move for Smith this season.

The Vikings announced that they have also added offensive lineman Coy Cronk to the practice squad. Cronk, who was recently waived by the Jacksonville Jaguars from their practice squad, was with Jacksonville in 2021 and 2022. He was elevated from the Jaguars’ practice squad for the last three regular season games of 2022 and both of the playoff games that Jacksonville played last season as well.

We’ll definitely be keeping an eye on Christian Darrisaw’s status for Sunday, though it’s quite possible that we won’t know anything for sure until the inactives come out ninety minutes before kickoff.