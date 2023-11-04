Daily Norseman Staff NFL Picks, 2023: Week 9

We’re getting closer to Sunday, and that means it’s time for the folks that power your favorite Minnesota Vikings website to bring you their picks for Week 9 in the National Football League! So, let’s get to it.
But first, a look at how we’ve done so far this season. You can use the widget, as always, to find out how we’ve done for any week this season or for the season overall in any of the three categories that we keep track of each week.
With that, here are our picks for this week, courtesy of the good folks from Tallysight. As always, we remind you that the lines and numbers might be different for different selectors based on when they punched their picks into the system. If you want to know what the latest lines and numbers are, you can always check with our friends from the DraftKings Sportsbook.
Unanimous Picks
8-1 Picks
- Minnesota Vikings over Atlanta Falcons (Mark dissenting)
- Cleveland Browns over Arizona Cardinals (Tyler dissenting)
- Los Angeles Rams over Green Bay Packers (Eric dissenting)
- Los Angeles Chargers over New York Jets (Warren dissenting)
7-2 Picks
- Indianapolis Colts over Carolina Panthers (Eric and Mark dissenting)
- Cincinnati Bengals over Buffalo Bills (Chris M. and Tyler dissenting)
6-3 Picks
- Miami Dolphins over Kansas City Chiefs (Austin, Chris G., and GA Skol dissenting)
- Philadelphia Eagles over Dallas Cowboys (Chris M., Tyler, and Warren dissenting)
- Pittsburgh Steelers over Tennessee Titans (Chris G., Tyler, and Warren dissenting)
5-4 Picks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Houston Texans (Chris G., Ed, Eric, and GA Skol dissenting)
- New England Patriots over Washington Commanders (Austin, Chris G., Ed, and Tyler dissenting)
- New York Giants over Las Vegas Raiders (Chris G., Ed, Eric, and Tyler dissenting)
Only two unanimous picks this week? Maybe this is a week for some of us who are lagging behind to make up some ground. Or, you know, fall even farther behind. Who knows, really?
But, those are our picks for Week 9 in the National Football League. Who are you rolling with this week, folks?
