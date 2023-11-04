Giving Props: Best player bets for the Vikings against Atlanta

As we’ve done, and will continue to do, every week throughout the season, we’re going to take a look at some of the best player prop bets offered for the Minnesota Vikings through our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook. We went two out of three on our offerings from last week, and that ain’t bad. . .or, at least, that’s what I’ve heard.

Anyway, on to this week’s picks.

Jaren Hall, 192.5 passing yards: Over (-115) or Under (-115)

This one’s tricky, given that it’s Hall’s first NFL start on the road against a very solid Atlanta defense. Yes, Hall has had his issues throwing the football in the limited time that we’ve seen him. Of course, he also hasn’t had many opportunities throwing the ball to Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson, and K.J. Osborn behind the Vikings’ vastly improved offensive line. I think that Kevin O’Connell is going to do things that Hall is comfortable with and that’s going to help engineer a better-than-expected performance.

The play: Over

Alexander Mattison, 41.5 rushing yards: Over (-115) or Under (-115)

The Vikings’ rushing game as a whole hasn’t been great this season, except for a couple of games early in the year. Mattison has been a big part of that, yet he continues to be the lead back, at least nominally. At this point, it’s hard to expect big rushing numbers out of Mattison as Cam Akers continues to encroach on his role in the offense. Maybe I’ll be wrong on this one but I don’t think we can go “over” with Mattison until he shows a bit more consistency.

The play: Under

Taylor Heinicke, 0.5 interceptions: Over (-115) or Under (-115)

Minnesota will be facing an old friend in Heinicke, who still has a penchant for turning the ball over. Much like we saw with Jordan Love last week. . .and as we’ve seen basically every week so far. . .Brian Flores and his charges will continue to bring the heat on opposing quarterbacks until they show they can beat it. With his #1 wide receiver out of the lineup, I think the Vikings are going to be able to force Heinicke into some mistakes and get their hands on at least one pass.

The play: Over

Those are our picks for the best player prop bets for this week, ladies and gentlemen. Are there any wagers you’ve got your eye on?