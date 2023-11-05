It’s game day, folks! Today, we’ll see if the Minnesota Vikings can notch their fourth straight win and kick off the post-Kirk Cousins era on a positive note when they travel south to take on the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. We want everyone to be able to follow along with all the action in this one, so let’s give you all the ways that you can do that right here.

Television Info

This game will kick off at what nine out of ten dentists agree is the best time for NFL action, that being noon Central time on Sunday. (The tenth guy is a real jerk.) This one will be shown on the FOX family of networks, with Chris Myers and Mark Schlereth handling the call. If you want to know whether or not you’re in the local broadcast area for this one, here’s the weekly map from the folks at 506 Sports. The Vikings/Falcons game is represented by the green area.

If you are not in the green area, you can find the game on YouTube TV Sunday Ticket.

For our men and women in uniform serving overseas, the American Forces Network will be showing this one LIVE on AFN Sports 2. Kickoff is slated for 1800Z, which works out to 1900L for viewers in Central Europe, 2100L for those on Arabian time, and 0300L on Monday morning for fans in Japan and Korea.

Radio Info

If you have a Vikings Radio Network affiliate in your area, most of them will probably be carrying the game. We’ve provided you with the full list of affiliates for this season, so use our page to find the affiliate nearest to you.

For those of you who are going to use satellite radio to listen to this one, you can find the feed from the Vikings Radio Network on SiriusXM Channel 386. You can listen to the Packers’ feed on Channel 225 if you feel compelled to do so for whatever reason. If you’re using the SiriusXM app, the Vikings’ permanent home there is on Channel 820.

Referee Info

Football Zebras informs us that the officiating crew for this one will be led by Shawn Smith. This will be the second time this season for the Vikings to see Smith’s crew, as they handled the team’s 28-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 3.

Weather Info

Mercedes-Benz Stadium has a retractable roof on it, and earlier this week the Falcons announced that the roof would be open for today’s game. They probably did that because, according to our friends at WeatherNation, it’s going to be a beautiful day for football. Temperatures at kickoff are forecast to be in the mid-60s under partly cloudy skies with winds out of the northwest at around 10 miles/hour.

Betting Info

The line from the folks at the DraftKings Sportsbook has shifted a bit towards Minnesota since betting opened, but the purple are still a 4-point underdog in this one. The over/under for today’s game has been set at 37.5 points, so a low-scoring affair is expected.

Streaming Info

As mentioned previously, the NFL Sunday Ticket package is now on YouTube TV, which anyone can subscribe to to ensure that you have a legal stream to watch the game on. If you’re in the local broadcast area, services such as Fubo TV or Sling TV will also have the game streaming for you.

I’ll say the same thing about illegal streams that I always say: don’t. Or damn sure don’t go advertising them here. You’ll be banned and that will be the end of it.

Post-Game Info

As soon as the final gun sounds for this one, you’ll be able to catch a LIVE postgame show, courtesy of Vikings Report with Drew and Ted, where yours truly will join the hosts to talk about everything we just watched. We’ll have a separate post with the feed for that one, or you can go to their YouTube page and log in there to interact with the show and potentially win yourself some swag.

That should be all of the information that you need to follow along with the action from Mercedes-Benz Stadium between the Vikings and the Falcons, ladies and gentlemen. As always, we’ll have Open Threads throughout the game for your discussion purposes, with the first one dropping an hour before kickoff at approximately 11:00 AM Central time.