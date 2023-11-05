Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons: First quarter recap and second quarter discussion

The first quarter of play is in the books from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and your Minnesota Vikings are tied with the Atlanta Falcons, 3-3.

The home team got the football first as the Vikings won the toss and chose to defer to the second half. Former Viking Taylor Heinicke led the Atlanta offense onto the field after a touchback and after a couple of first downs the Falcons punted it away. The first drive of the Jaren Hall era was not a great one for the purple, as two plays for no gain and a Hall scramble resulted in a three-and-out.

The Falcons’ second drive started with Heinicke finding KhaDarel Hodge for a big gain into Minnesota territory, but the defense stood up and forced the Falcons to settle for a 52-yard field goal from Younghoe Koo to give them a 3-0 lead midway through the quarter.

The second drive went much better for the Vikings, as Hall found Johnny Mundt for a gain of 18 yards and then found Alexander Mattison in a busted coverage for a big 47-yarder to the Atlanta 14.

Hall was then taken out of the game after a scramble on 3rd-and-goal for what could be a concussion, and the Vikings settled for a 19-yard field goal for Greg Joseph to tie things at 3-3. It looks like we’re going to see Joshua Dobbs the next time the Vikings get the football.

As we move to the second quarter of play, the Falcons have a 4th-and-14 from the Minnesota 46-yard line and will punt it away.

We’re tied after one quarter of play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with the Falcons and the Vikings knotted at 3-3 and the Vikings getting ready to play their second quarterback of the game. What’s going to happen next? Come join us and find out!