Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons: Second quarter recap and third quarter discussion

They’re heading into the locker rooms at halftime in Atlanta with the Minnesota Vikings trailing the Atlanta Falcons by a score of 11-10 after what can generously be called an eventful first half from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Falcons started the second quarter by punting the ball away, with the Vikings taking over at their own 7-yard line. That proved to be a big deal as two plays later, Joshua Dobbs. . .in for the injured Jaren Hall. . .was taken down in the end zone by Calais Campbell for a safety to make it 5-3 in favor of the Falcons.
Atlanta then added another field goal from Younghoe Koo, this one a 43-yarder to make it an 8-3 game nearly midway through the second quarter. The Vikings then turned the ball over on the next drive, as Dobbs’ attempt to scramble turned into a fumble that the Falcons recovered and took down to the Minnesota 2-yard line. Fortunately, the Vikings’ defense stood up again and held Atlanta to another Koo field goal, this one a 23-yarder to make it 11-3.
The Vikings then lost wide receiver K.J. Osborn to a concussion following a helmet-to-helmet hit from Falcons’ cornerback Jeff Okudah. When play resumed, the Vikings’ offense pushed down to the Atlanta 12-yard line on a nice pass from Dobbs to Joshua Addison. Then, after an incredible scramble drill by Dobbs, the Vikings had a first-and-goal at the 2!
That turned into the Vikings’ first touchdown of the day, as Dobbs found Alexander Mattison for a 2-yard score to make it 11-10 with less than a minute left in the half.
The Falcons tried to string some plays together at the end of the half, but wound up punting it away to the Vikings. The Vikings then took a knee, and the two teams went into the locker room for halftime.
The Vikings are running out of healthy players, yet they still only trail the Falcons by a point at halftime, 11-10. Come on in and join us for the third quarter of play!
