Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons: Third quarter recap and fourth quarter discussion

You know the drill, folks. . .raise those four fingers way above your head, because we’re heading to the final fifteen minutes in Atlanta with the Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons tied, 21-21, in a wild one at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Vikings got the ball first to start the second half after winning the opening coin toss and deferring. On third down, the Vikings had a turnover again, as Josh Dobbs was hit as he was throwing with the ball going to newly-acquired defensive lineman Kentavius Street. That led to yet another Younghoe Koo field goal, as he put it home from 54 to increase Atlanta’s lead to 14-10 early in the third.

Minnesota’s offense responded with a very impressive drive, with Dobbs finding T.J. Hockenson for a big 29-yard gain and Cam Akers ripping off a 19-yard run. After another Dobbs scramble for a first down, the Vikings’ offense stalled and they called on Greg Joseph for a 32-yard field goal attempt, which he drilled to make it 14-13.

It didn’t take the Falcons long to increase the lead, as Taylor Heinicke hit Jonnu Smith on a quick screen, and the big tight end did the rest, rumbling 60 yards untouched for a score. That made it 21-13 with just under seven minutes left in the quarter.

The Vikings’ offense went three-and-out on their next drive, and the defense generated a huge turnover on the next Falcons play as Akayleb Evans made Bijan Robinson fumble it away and Josh Metellus recovered it!

Minnesota’s offense cashed in on the turnover, as Dobbs did it himself, rolling out to the right, pump-faking a couple of defenders, and taking it into the end zone on a 23-yard run for a touchdown. That made it 21-19, and Dobbs then found Trishton Jackson in the front-right corner of the end zone for the two-point conversion to tie it up, 21-21.

The Vikings then generated another turnover on the next offensive play, as Heinicke had his pass intercepted by Byron Murphy, who took his first pick as a Viking and ran it back inside the Atlanta 30.

As we move to the fourth quarter, the Vikings will be looking at 3rd-and-14 from the Atlanta 16-yard line.

We’re heading to the last quarter of play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with the Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons tied at 21-21. Can the Vikings pull this one off? Come join us for the fourth quarter and find out!