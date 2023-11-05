Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons: Inactive lists for both teams

We’re a little less than ninety minutes away from kickoff in Atlanta, and the Atlanta Falcons and your Minnesota Vikings have released their inactive lists for today’s game. Let’s take a look and see who will be sitting this one out.

Minnesota Vikings

LB Brian Asamoah II

S Lewis Cine

OT Christian Darrisaw

DL Dean Lowry

TE Nick Muse

WR Jalen Nailor

RB Kene Nwangwu

The big one here is Darrisaw, obviously. He was downgraded yesterday and now won’t even suit up for this one. We’ll definitely have to keep track of his status for next week’s game against New Orleans at U.S. Bank Stadium. It sounds like David Quessenberry will get the start at left tackle, though Blake Brandel would have to be a possibility as well. But there’s no Justin Jefferson, no Kirk Cousins, and now no Christian Darrisaw for the Vikings today.

Atlanta Falcons

DL Travis Bell

DL Joe Gaziano

OL Jovaughn Gwyn

S Demarco Hellams

WR Drake London

FB Keith Smith

QB Keith Woodside (emergency QB)

Woodside will serve as the emergency QB for the Falcons behind Taylor Heinicke and Desmond Ridder. Hellams, London, and Smith were all declared out on the Falcons’ final injury report of the week.

Those are your inactive lists for this week’s game, ladies and gentlemen. We’ll have our first Open Thread of the day dropping at 11:00 AM Central, and we hope that you’ll join us for it.