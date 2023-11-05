Jaren Hall injured in first quarter against Falcons, out with concussion

The Jaren Hall Era for the Minnesota Vikings got off to a solid enough start, but it looks like it might already have to be paused.

Hall absorbed a big hit on a third-down scramble against the Atlanta Falcons and was taken off the field. He’s likely going through the concussion protocol after the hit.

Hall was trying to get to the end zone on a third-and-goal play from the 4-yard line, but was stopped short by a Falcons’ defender and took a huge hit on the play with his head bouncing off of the turf. He has been ruled out for the game with a concussion.

This means that Joshua Dobbs, who the Vikings acquired just this week in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals, will take over. The Vikings do not have an emergency quarterback this week as Sean Mannion was not brought up from the practice squad and Nick Mullens is still on injured reserve.

Cam Akers is the “emergency” quarterback for the Vikings.

Again, Jaren Hall has been ruled OUT of the rest of today’s game after a concussion. It will be Joshua Dobbs the rest of the way.