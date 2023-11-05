K.J. Osborn carted off against Falcons, out with concussion

In a game that has already seen the Minnesota Vikings lose their new starter at quarterback to a concussion, one of their more prominent offensive weapons has suffered a very nasty one on a helmet-to-helmet hit.

Wide receiver K.J. Osborn was attempting to catch a pass from Joshua Dobbs in the second quarter when he was hit helmet-to-helmet by Atlanta Falcons’ defensive back Jeff Okudah and immediately went to the turf. Okudah was flagged for a 15-yard penalty on the play.

Osborn, to his credit, was up on his feet and got onto the cart under his own power before being taken off, but he’s out for the rest of the game with a concussion.

The Vikings are starting to get shorthanded at the receiver position, with Justin Jefferson still out and now Osborn being taken off with a concussion. Jordan Addison and Brandon Powell are now the top two receivers for the Vikings.

