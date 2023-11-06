Vikings/Broncos game in Week 11 to stay on Sunday Night Football

‘Tis the season for flex scheduling in the National Football League, but the next prime time appearance for the Minnesota Vikings will be staying right where it is.

According to former Vikings beat writer and current Denver Gazette writer Chris Tomasson, the Vikings’ Week 11 matchup against the Denver Broncos will be staying right where it is on Sunday Night Football and not getting flexed out.

A month ago, it would have seemed that this game was a prime candidate to be moved, with the Vikings and the Broncos both sitting at 1-4. However, the Vikings have reeled off four straight wins since then and the Broncos have put together back-to-back wins before taking this past week off. This will also be an opportunity for the Vikings to face a long-time nemesis, as the Broncos are now coached by noted jerk Sean Payton.

This will be the first of two straight scheduled prime time appearances for the Vikings, as their Week 12 matchup against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium is currently slated for Monday Night Football. Week 12 is the first week that the league can begin flexing out Monday night games, so we’ll see if the league decides that one will remain under the lights as well.

But, if you were planning on attending the Vikings/Broncos game or even had plans to just sit and watch it at home, your plans can stay intact as the game time isn’t being changed.