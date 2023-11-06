Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets: Monday Night Football picks and discussion

It’s time to bring Week 9 in the National Football League to a close. Tonight, Monday Night Football takes us to MetLife Stadium to see the New York Jets play host to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Jets come into this one with a record of 4-3 and could take control of second place in the AFC East with a victory tonight. The Chargers currently sit at 3-4. . .should be 2-5, grumble grumble. . .and though any chance at the AFC West is probably gone they’re still definitely in contention for postseason play.

Here are our picks for this one, courtesy of the good folks at Tallysight. As always, lines and numbers might vary a bit depending on when each person put their picks into the system. If you want to see the latest, check with our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook.

If you’re going to be watching football tonight, come on in here and watch the game with your fellow Minnesota Vikings fans and talk about the action or anything else you’d like.

Enjoy the game, everyone!