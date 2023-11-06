Joshua Dobbs now has the best nickname in the NFL

In case you missed it on one of the 27 occasions that Chris Myers mentioned it during yesterday’s game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Atlanta Falcons, new Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs is actually a rocket scientist. He earned a degree in Aerospace Engineering during his time at the University of Tennessee.

Dobbs has served as an intern at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on two different occasions. Thanks to the folks at NASA, Dobbs now has the best nickname in the National Football League.

Congratulations @josh_dobbs1 on yesterday’s big win! Looks like you rock(et) on and off the field. We heard you’ve even got a new nickname, the "Passtronaut." If the suit fits, wear it. pic.twitter.com/Pah3MuQsWs — NASA's Glenn Research Center (@NASAglenn) November 6, 2023

NASA’s Glenn Research Center has officially dubbed Dobbs as the “Passtronaut” on social media. If there’s currently a better nickname in the NFL, I’m not sure what it is.

Dobbs, in relief of the injured Jaren Hall, played three quarters of the Vikings’ game yesterday after being acquired by the team less than a week ago. With the Vikings dealing with numerous injury issues before and during the game, Dobbs still managed to put together the first game-winning drive of his NFL career, finding Brandon Powell in the end zone with 22 seconds left to give the Vikings a 31-28 victory. It was the fourth win in a row for the Vikings and their first of the post-Kirk Cousins Era.

Hopefully this nickname sticks. It’s definitely unique, as I’m guessing the list of aerospace engineers in the NFL that are not named Joshua Dobbs is pretty short.