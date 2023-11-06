NFL Opening Odds: Vikings start as home underdogs against Saints

Even after their thrilling last-minute victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, it appears that some folks are not quite ready to jump on the Minnesota Vikings bandwagon.

Our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook have opened the betting lines for Week 10 in the NFL, and have made the Vikings a 2.5-point underdog early on as they’ll return to U.S. Bank Stadium this week to host the New Orleans Saints.

The Vikings are in the midst of a four-game winning streak that has propelled them back into the NFC playoff picture and kept them within striking distance of Detroit in the NFC North. The Saints are riding a two-game winning streak of their own and now sit atop the NFC South. They’ve been a bit inconsistent this year under new quarterback Derek Carr but still have plenty of talent.

Minnesota has already announced that Joshua Dobbs will get the start at quarterback on Sunday afternoon, a day after he led the Vikings to an improbable last-minute win over the Atlanta Falcons. Jaren Hall is still in concussion protocol, Sean Mannion is still on the practice squad and Nick Mullens is currently still on injured reserve, so Dobbs is pretty much the only option as things stand right now.

We’ll see how this line moves and changes throughout the week, but for now the Vikings start Week 10 out as a home underdog.