2023 NFL Week 10: New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings

Riding a four-game winning streak, the Minnesota Vikings return to U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon to play host to the New Orleans Saints in Week 10 NFL action.

Both of these teams come into this one on a bit of a hot streak, as New Orleans has won two consecutive games to get their record to 5-4 and place themselves atop the NFC South.

The Saints had a tough one in Week 9 against Chicago, as they got a 3-yard touchdown pass from Taysom Hill to Juwan Johnson to pull out a 24-17 victory at the Superdome. The Vikings, on the other hand, needed to come back against the Atlanta Falcons behind newly-acquired Joshua Dobbs to squeak out a 31-28 victory in their first game without quarterback Kirk Cousins. Dobbs has already been declared the starting quarterback for this one by Vikings’ head coach Kevin O’Connell.

These two teams met last year across the pond in London, as the Vikings held on to defeat the Saints by a final score of 28-25 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Will Lutz had a 60-yard field goal that would have sent the game to overtime fall just short as time expired.

The folks at the DraftKings Sportsbook have installed the Vikings as an early 2.5-point underdog in this one. The Vikings have started the betting week as the underdog three times during their four-game winning streak, so this is not an unfamiliar position for them.

Kickoff for this one is slated for noon Central time, with the game being carried on the FOX family of networks.