Minnesota Vikings Reacts Week 10: Short survey this week

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Minnesota Vikings fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We’ve reached the point of the week where we ask you, the readers and patrons of the best Minnesota Vikings website on the internet, what you think about how things are going for our favorite football team. Yes, it’s time for this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey, and it’s a short one this week.

This week’s survey is just our one standard question about how you feel about the direction the team is going in. We were going to do a question about who everyone thought should be starting at quarterback this week, but we scrapped it because a) Jaren Hall is still in concussion protocol and b) Kevin O’Connell declared Josh Dobbs the starter on Monday anyway.

But, given the nature of the Vikings’ victory over Atlanta on Sunday, it should be pretty interesting anyway. The game was great and the result was, obviously, what we wanted, but I’m curious to see how folks feel about things the rest of the way.

So, feel free to go ahead and vote in our poll and talk about what you think of the team in the comments section, folks! We’ll have the results here for you in a few days.