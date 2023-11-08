Josh Dobbs named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

After a week that can charitably be described as “improbable,” new Minnesota Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs topped things off with some significant recognition from the NFL.

A short time ago, Dobbs was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Minnesota’s 31-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9.

Dobbs’ numbers don’t immediately jump off the page or anything. . .he went 20-of-30 for 158 yards and two touchdowns while adding 66 yards and another touchdown on the ground. But the context, obviously, is what makes this one. Dobbs was acquired by the Vikings at last Tuesday’s trade deadline from the Arizona Cardinals, didn’t take a single snap in practice all week, and was called into service after just one quarter when Jaren Hall suffered a concussion and was declared out for the game.

Dobbs also became the first player in NFL history to score three touchdowns in a game in consecutive weeks for different teams. In his final start as the Cardinals’ quarterback in Week 8, he had two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in Arizona’s 31-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

This is the third weekly award of the season for the Vikings after Jordan Hicks and Camryn Bynum brought the NFC’s Defensive Player of the Week Award home in consecutive weeks back in Weeks 6 and 7. This is the first offensive weekly award of the season, and there won’t be a more improbable one anywhere in the league this season.

This is also the first weekly award that Dobbs has received in his NFL career.

Congratulations to Joshua Dobbs on being named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 9 in the National Football League!